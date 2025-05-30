DMX gon' give ya another posthumous album

When it comes to music, X Gon' Give It To Ya even after his death. It's been announced that another posthumous DMX album is in the works, featuring never-before-heard collaborations with some of the biggest hip-hop stars.

"The full project is slated for release later this summer and will celebrate the life, legacy and influence of one of rap's most enduring voices," a press release states, according to Billboard.

A preview of DMX Features comes in the form of its newly released lead single, "Bring Out the Worst," featuring Joyner Lucas.

The news of DMX's posthumous album arrives as his estate threatens legal action against online auction house GottaHaveRockandRoll, which is currently selling over 30 of X's items, allegedly obtained from one of his closest associates in the music industry.

"We were surprised and disappointed to learn of this auction, which is not authorized and was not cleared by the Estate of Earl 'DMX' Simmons," the administrators of his estate told TMZ. "The Estate holds rights in the recordings and written materials being offered for sale — including significant intellectual property rights — all of which we will fiercely protect."

DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons adds "the auction is disheartening and insensitive" and argues the "precious items should go to Earl's children."

"These are Earl’s memories. His children should benefit, not outsiders," she told TMZ.

DMX passed away in 2021. Two posthumous albums have since been released: 2021's Exodus and 2024's Let Us Pray: Chapter X. DMX Features is set to arrive sometime this summer.

