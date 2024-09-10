Diddy ordered to pay over $100 million in sexual assault case, seeking to get it dismissed

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been ordered to pay over $100 million in a sexual assault case, but he insists he doesn't know the person who filed it.

Combs was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith in 1997 in a lawsuit filed by Cardello-Smith, who is currently serving 14 sentences at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility related to criminal sexual conduct. Combs has been ordered to pay Cardello-Smith more than $1 million for his failure to appear at a hearing, but is hoping the case will be dismissed.

"This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years," Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Diddy, said in a statement. "His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!