Diddy denied bail again, will remain in custody

Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail again.

During a bail hearing Wednesday, Judge Andrew Carter ruled that the government provided enough evidence to prove Combs is a danger to the community. He added that the proposed bail package, which suggested Combs would keep track of his visitors, have no access to a phone or the internet and always have retired police officers at his home, was not enough to assure he wouldn't intimidate witnesses and interfere with the case.

He will remain in custody at Metropolitan Detention Center-Brooklyn, where his attorney said he would be held in a special housing unit.

Diddy faces charges of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, for which he pleaded not guilty.

His rise and fall is already the subject of a docuseries set to premiere in 2025 on ID and Max. As Variety reports, the untitled series will delve into the "allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul" and feature interviews with alleged victims, archival footage and in-depth reporting by Rolling Stone.

