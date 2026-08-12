Demi Lovato is back as Mitchie Torres in the new 'Camp Rock' movie

Demi Lovato is exactly where she’s supposed to be: in the new Camp Rock movie.

Ahead of the Camp Rock 3 premiere on Monday in Burbank, California, it was announced that Demi would reprise her iconic role as Mitchie Torres in the highly anticipated film.

“Everyone kept saying, ‘Are you gong to be a part of the film?’ and I kept having to say, ‘Well, you’ll just have to wait and see,’” Demi told Good Morning America at the premiere. “So now it’s out, cat’s out of the bag and I’m in it ... I can’t wait for it to be in the world’s hands.”

Camp Rock fans were first introduced to Mitchie when the first film premiered on the Disney Channel in June 2008. As an aspiring singer-songwriter in the first two films, she attends Camp Rock, a music camp for gifted teens, where her mother, Connie, works as the camp cook. “This Is Me,” the song Demi recorded with co-star Joe Jonas for the movie, peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2008.

It was previously announced that Demi and Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas would be co-executive producers on Camp Rock 3, but that Demi wasn’t returning. Joe, Nick and Kevin reprise their original roles as the members of the band Connect 3 in the new movie.

Camp Rock 3 premieres on the Disney Channel Aug. 3 and hits Disney+ Aug. 14.

View photos from the red carpet premiere of Camp Rock 3 below

0 of 71 Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company, Kevin Jonas, Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company and Debra O'Connell, President, ABC News Group & Disney Entertainment Networks, The Walt Disney Company, attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Alexandro Byrd attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sherry Cola and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Liamani Segura attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Demi Lovato and Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company, attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Liamani Segura and Demi Lovato attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Maria Canals-Barrera and Demi Lovato attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Alexandro Byrd and Liamani Segura attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Kiara Romero attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Alexandro Byrd and Liamani Segura attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Lindsay Price attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Catherine McDonough, Ruve McDonough, Neal McDonough and London Jane McDonough attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Debra O'Connell, President, ABC News Group & Disney Entertainment Networks, The Walt Disney Company, Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company, Demi Lovato, Dana Walden, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Walt Disney Company and Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Nick Jonas attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Hudson Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Demi Lovato attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Ruby Marino attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: London Jane McDonough attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Jamal Sims attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Kai Martinez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Veronica Rodriguez, Ella Lucas, Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Kevin Jonas, Malachi Barton, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Maria Canals-Barrera, Lumi Pollack, Casey Trotter, Ava Jean, Brooklynn Pitts and Orlando Lucas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Eydie Faye, Sherry Cola, Orlando Lucas, Hudson Stone, Liamani Segura, Kevin Jonas, Spencer Berman, Malachi Barton, Nick Jonas, Betsy Sullenger, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Veronica Rodriguez, Maria Canals-Barrera, Casey Trotter, Lumi Pollack, Tim Federle, Ava Jean, Gary Marsh, Ella Lucas and Brooklynn Pitts attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Spencer Berman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Shaun Dixon attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Lumi Pollack attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Tim Federle attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Roshon Fegan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Hudson Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Olive Mortimer attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Gary Marsh attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Casey Trotter attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Emily Costtrici attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Ruby Marino attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Jiwon Lee attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Maria Canals-Barrera attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Max Matenko attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Micchi Berry attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eydie Faye attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Roshon Fegan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Sherry Cola attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Malachi Barton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Trevor Tordjman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Veronica Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Taylor Cora attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Betsy Sullenger attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Janice LeAnn Brown attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Dara Reneé attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Brooklynn Pitts attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Leonardo Nam attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Roshon Fegan, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Matthew Finley aka MDot attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Swayam Bhatia attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Roshon Fegan, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and Matthew Finley aka MDot attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" at Walt Disney Studios on August 10, 2026 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

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