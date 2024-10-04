DDG and Halle Bailey ... no more?

By Jamia Pugh

It seems as if the love boat that is DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship has sailed.

That's at least according to DDG and a note shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday evening.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote in his message, later shared by The Shade Room. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

He continued, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

The "Famous" rapper and The Little Mermaid star reportedly began dating back in 2022. In January of this year, their baby boy, Halo, was introduced to the world via an Instagram post.

"As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared," DDG said in his note, ending it by asking fans for their "understanding and support," and by thanking them for the love and encouragement.

As of Friday morning, Halle hadn't addressed DDG's post or made any comment of her own.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

