DaBaby hosts town hall for mental health awareness

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

DaBaby hosted his first-ever town hall for youth, continuing his mission to provide awareness and help for those struggling with their mental health. The event took place on Thursday — World Mental Health Day — at West Charlotte High School, where students received DaBaby's Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide. They also heard him speak about trauma, rehab and more during a fireside chat.

DaBaby's event was part of his partnership with the Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, another way to honor his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who died by suicide. The aim is to create a "safe space for young people worldwide, building a supportive community that brings together mental health leaders, young people, and their families to provide real-time support for overcoming mental health challenges," according to Billboard.

