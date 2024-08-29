Cordae teams with Anderson .Paak again on "Summer Drop"

Cordae is teaming up with Anderson .Paak again for the new single "Summer Drop," out now.



The track marks their third collaboration, following last year's "Two Tens" and 2019's "RNP." All three songs were produced by J. Cole.



"Summer Drop" also comes with an official music video, directed by Samba, which features the two artists cruising around a neighborhood in the summertime as they reminisce about their younger pre-fame days and childhood photos of them flash across the screen.



Earlier this summer, Cordae released his first new single in almost a year: "Saturday Mornings," featuring Lil Wayne. His third album, The Crossroads, arrives later this year.

