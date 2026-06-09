Conway the Machine releases 'I Heard You Paint Houses' ﻿EP

Conway the Machine has released a new mixtape titled I Heard You Paint Houses, a culmination of the freestyles he's been dropping to meet fans' demands after his viral "FREE" freestyle.

It's hosted by DJ Whoo Kid and features 15 tracks, including street narratives, introspection and lyricism, all intended to soundtrack the summer and feed his day-one fans, according to a release.

The mixtape is now available to stream exclusively on laylo.com. Fans can also text Conway at 716-235-2358 for a direct link.

Conway's mixtape arrives alongside the launch of his CTM Experience tour, which kicked off Monday in San Francisco. His next stop is in LA on Tuesday, followed by Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver and other cities.

He will head on his Reject 2 - 10 Year Anniversary tour in Europe and the U.K. beginning in October. Tickets are available on his website.

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