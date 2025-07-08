Coi Leray opens up about daughter's birth, reveals she had a C-section

Coi Leray takes fans into the labor and delivery room in her latest blog, which details how things went down the day she gave birth to her daughter, Miyoco. The 15-minute clip shows her bouncing on a pregnancy ball and deciding to get an epidural before she's advised to have a C-section.

Coi later reveals her newborn daughter.

"It was not easy, but we did it," she says of the experience.

"She's so beautiful. Like, I'm obsessed with her. I love her so much. She's so sweet, y'all," Coi later adds.

Elsewhere in the video, Coi speaks in detail about the contractions, epidural and more. She then shares that her daughter has given her the "motivation to want to go hard."

"I took a break from the music and just the artist mode for almost like a year and so many things happened within this year. And now I have this beautiful blessing," she said.

Coi shares Miyoco with rapper Trippie Redd.

