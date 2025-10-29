Coi Leray doesn't think Cardi B's 'Pretty & Petty' mention was a diss

Coi Leray Backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

While Cardi B's album Am I the Drama? includes some disses toward female rappers, Coi Leray doesn't consider the mention of her name to be one of them. While a guest on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, she shared her reaction to Cardi's "Pretty & Petty" lyric "They only hit you when they can't afford Coi."

"Yo, I love Cardi. I think Cardi is amazing," Coi said of the rapper. "I respect Cardi all the time."

"I don't think it was a diss," she continued. "I mean, I don't got nothing to do with anything else, but as far as me, you know, I don't think it was a diss at all."

Coi said she and Cardi have each other's contact information and hold actual conversations offline.

"I hit her all the time," she said. "I'll hit her and be like, ‘Love you.’ Or sometimes like when I'm moving to Jersey, I'm like, ‘Yo, I need a realtor. You got a realtor for me?’”

Coi's Bootleg Kev interview isn't the first time she's discussed Cardi's "Pretty & Petty." She previously addressed speculation that she was upset about being mentioned on the song.

"I never said anything about anything. They literally made this s*** up. Get a life!! Cardi whole album fire," Coi wrote under a post that claimed she didn't like being compared to the song's main target, Bia.

Am I the Drama? was released in September and is now available on streaming services. Cardi recently revealed it will not be followed by a deluxe version.

"I want to put out a project, another album, in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that," she said on a recent X Spaces. "I want a new era. ... It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!