Coco Jones wants to 'push the boundaries of what R&B can be' with new album, 'Why Not More?'

Coco Jones has two goals for her upcoming debut album, Why Not More?: to further connect with fans and showcase the versatility of R&B.

"I'm really trying to push the boundaries of what R&B can be," Coco tells Billboard. "Because I have so many influences — I have what my mom taught me as a kid, Disney Channel influences, and then I have me as a young adult — I feel like I blend genres naturally as a personality. I wanted to match that energy with the album and continue to show the versatility of R&B."

Coco also wanted to turn it up a bit and "kind of let my hair down and be riskier," taking fans' feedback along the way.

“I make music for my listeners, and I want them to be happy. I want them to have music that makes them feel heard," she explains. "Having positive perceptions — having any, opinions — is always crucial because music is subjective. But I make it so that it works for [the listeners].”

She says the album is "authentic, charismatic [and] vulnerable," marking the start of a new chapter in her life.

“I’ll look back and say, ‘That was this era,'" she says. "But right now, 'It’s chapter one of a very long story, hopefully.'"

With a tour kicking off in May, Coco teases, “We’re gonna have some fun, we’re gonna cry a little bit, we’re gonna get in our bag. Definitely going to have some flips, have some remixes, have some old stuff that I think is really catchy and really fun brought back in and kind of remix with my new stuff.”

“At the end of the day, I hope that you walk away feeling like you know me more and you’re excited for the next time," she adds.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.