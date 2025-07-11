Clipse takes fans through discography on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

Clipse is celebrating their new album with a performance on NPR's Tiny Desk. Now available to watch on YouTube, their concert quickly goes through the Thornton brothers' discography with help from a live band.

They performed throwbacks "Virginia," "Keys Open Doors" and "Momma I'm Sorry" before performing the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Chains & Whips" and "The Birds Don't Sing" from their newly released project, Let God Sort Em Out.

Clipse then closed out the performance with the grand finale: a live rendition of their hit "Grindin'."

Clipse's debut on Tiny Desk arrives alongside the release of Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in 16 years.

Speaking with Complex, Pusha T reflected on how it feels to be working with his brother Malice again.

"I've been working for the past 14 years without my brother. Being in this business, knowing it, coming into it as a collective, then being in it for so long by myself and really understanding brotherhood, camaraderie, family, loyalty, and knowing what that was and then not having it for so long and just being out there like, warrior time. You appreciate it so much," he said.

Malice said he had to sit down, reflect, "get into my Word, understand who God is, and what my purpose is" before he could make his return to music. Now, he thinks the "timing is right."

"Just to see my brother in position, Pharrell still in position, and me being where I needed to be, and to be able to come back, it's really a no-brainer," he said. "I feel like it's ordained and I feel like it's time."

