Clipse releases new music video for Let God Sort Em Out cut 'So Be It'

The rollout to Clipse's new album, Let God Sort Em Out, continues with the release of their brand-new video for "So Be It."

The video starts with Pusha T and Malice driving in a car; they're then seen rapping amid luxurious cars parked in front of a mansion. They're also captured rapping back-to-back and inside of the large home, which is pretty empty save for two ballet dancers.

"So Be It" marks Clipse's second single for Let God Sort Em Out, which arrives on July 11. Fans have been paying attention to the third verse, which some believe is about Pusha T's past friendship with Ye.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b**** and your pride in front of me," he raps. "Heard Utopia had moved right up the street/ And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat/ The ‘net gon’ call it the way that they see it/ But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it/ They wouldn’t believe it, but I can’t unsee it/ Lucky I ain’t TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

Pusha T previously opened up to GQ about his fallout with Ye, sharing in part, "The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he's having and crying about online right now, I've told him distinctly about those things. He don't talk to me like he talks to others."

He continued, “He knows I don’t think he’s a man. ... That’s why me and him don’t click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He’s showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”

