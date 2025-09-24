Clipse to headline 2025 Pepsi Philly Eats Fest, featuring performances by Ari Lennox, Freeway

Clipse have been tapped as headliners for the 2025 Pepsi Philly Eats Fest, an event celebrating the city's best bites. They will take the stage as part of a lineup featuring Ari Lennox and Philly's own Freeway, as well as appearances from members of the Eagles franchise.

Pepsi Philly Eats Fest is slated to take place at Eakins Oval on Oct. 4 and serves as Clipse's thank-you to Philly, one of the cities that has supported them since the start of their career.

"Philly was one of the first cities outside our own to show us real love when we were coming up, and we've never forgotten that," Pusha T and No Malice said in a press release. "The energy is unmatched, from the music to the food to the people. That's why we're excited to be part of Pepsi Philly Eats Fest, celebrating the flavors and fans that make this city special."

The event will follow Clipse's history-making moment at the Vatican for the Grace of the World concert, where they became the first rappers to perform at the location. They took the stage alongside John Legend and an orchestra for a live rendition of "The Birds Don't Sing" off their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out.

