Clipse drops 'Chains & Whips' music video

Clipse has dropped the music video for their single "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Directed by Gabriel Moses, the video features trippy effects and random images that represent struggle, especially those of Black prisoners and their loved ones.

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

"Chains & Whips" appears on Clipse's new album, Let God Sort Em Out. Kendrick is featured on the track, which Push says Def Jam had been concerned about prior to the release.

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Push previously told GQ. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, 'We'll just drop the Clipse.'"

The label eventually dropped Clipse and Pusha, who have since gone to Roc Nation.

