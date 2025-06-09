Clipse announces first tour in over 15 years

It's been over 15 years since Clipse went on tour, but God has apparently sorted that out. The hip-hop duo made up of brothers Pusha T and Malice have announced a tour in support in their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, which will feature another hip-hop duo: Earthgang.

The Let God Sort Em Out Tour is set to launch Aug. 3 in Boston and wrap Sept. 10 in Detroit. Other cities on the schedule include Philadelphia, Miami, Cleveland, Houston, Detroit and, of course, Clipse's hometown of Virginia Beach.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday via letgodsortemout.com, where fans can also preorder LP, CD and digital versions of the album, as well as exclusive limited-edition merch.

Let God Sort Em Out, featuring lead single "Ace Trumpets," is set to arrive July 11.

