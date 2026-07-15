The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Deitrick Haddon to perform at Vegas gospel residency

Gospel music is making its way to Sin City: the first gospel music residency in almost 60 years was officially announced Wednesday. The Legends of Gospel will feature The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon performing at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Gospel has never had a true home on the Las Vegas Strip — until now,” said Neal Carter, spokesperson of IKON Presents, which teamed with Holly Carter, president and CEO of Relévé Entertainment, to bring the residency to life.

Carter, who also serves as the show's creator and executive producer, added, “For years, I have envisioned bringing Gospel to Las Vegas on this scale. To now unite legendary artists in a groundbreaking residency is more than a milestone, it’s a moment. And I thank God for it. I finally get to fully step into my creativity and bring this vision to life.”

The residency will kick off Oct. 8; tickets will become available on Friday. Additional dates will be announced in the coming months.

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