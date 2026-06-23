Cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow.

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Coleman, FL

- Typical home value: $189,269

- 1-year price change: +6.4%

- 5-year price change: +23.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL

- Typical home value: $212,789

- 1-year price change: -0.6%

- 5-year price change: +27.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Center Hill, FL

- Typical home value: $264,932

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +29.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Wildwood, FL

- Typical home value: $294,672

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +32.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Bushnell, FL

- Typical home value: $301,555

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Webster, FL

- Typical home value: $307,982

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Oxford, FL

- Typical home value: $354,849

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +28.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. The Villages, FL

- Typical home value: $393,636

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +25.0%