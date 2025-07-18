Ciara says she's ready to get her 'Cici' album out into the world

As a mother of four, Ciara knows how it feels to be ready to push a baby out into the real world. It's a feeling she says compares to what she's experiencing now about her upcoming eighth studio album, Cici.

"I feel like this album is my baby, and I'm ready to get it out," she tells Entertainment Tonight, before sharing what fans should expect.

"Just get ready to have fun and dance," she says. "All I want you to do is dance and love, and have the best time and feel inspired, and all that good stuff."

Cici will arrive on Aug. 22, nearly 21 years after the release of her debut album — but Ciara still feels like she is in her Goodies era.

"It's 21 years since my first album, and I just feel so blessed to have been doing it this long and to still have people that love what I'm doing and cheer for me, and I just feel so grateful," she says. "I have an attitude of gratitude. It's a season of gratefulness for me, so that's what the Cici album is all about."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ciara talked about a surprise trip she took with husband Russell Wilson to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

"Russ planned the most beautiful surprise trip. I didn’t know I was going to Spain," she says. "I got to practice my Spanish. I was in my element, like, having the best time."

She shares that they went with a group of friends who were also celebrating wedding anniversaries.

"We had really great real conversations that I think you have to have as couples," Ciara says. "[It] lets you know we’re not all crazy. We all have different feelings, man and woman."

She adds they also enjoyed "good food, good music, love."

