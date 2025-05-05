Ciara announces new album, 'CiCi,' says it's a 'love letter' to her day 1s

Ciara has a special gift for those who have supported her since the beginning of her career. In an Instagram post shared Sunday, she announced she'll be dropping a new album, Cici, on which she'll express gratitude for their yearslong love.



"This album right here is my love letter. A celebration of the journey—and more importantly, a thank you to you, my Day 1s and Day 21s. You've stuck by me through every era, every evolution, and every independent leap of faith," she wrote. "Let's be real—being independent isn't for the faint of heart, but y'all? Y'all gave me the courage to keep pushing, to keep dreaming, and to keep dancing like nobody's watching (even though millions of you are, lol)."



"Truth is, this season of life has been about forging my own path and tapping deeper into my inner drive. No label, no limits—just full-on freedom and faith. It's been a journey of unlearning, rebuilding, and reclaiming what success looks like on my own terms," she continued, noting she feels like she is "just getting started."

"This project took 5 years to build, and every beat, every lyric, every moment was made with intention—to lift you, to move you, to make you feel something," Ciara adds. "Whether it’s a two-step in your kitchen or a soul-stirring scream-sing in the car—I just want to give you all the good feels."

Ciara's post was shared alongside the cover art for CiCi, which finds her dressed in all black in front of a red background. She dons a 3D-printed breastplate, which she explains is her "armor" and a "symbol of the strength I've had to summon, the boundaries I've had to set, and the power I've learned to wear with pride."

CiCi is set to arrive July 11.

