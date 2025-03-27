Chris Brown announces Breezy Bowl XX Tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown delivered his big announcement Thursday, as promised earlier in the week. Taking to social media, he shared that he'll be going on another tour, this time with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

The Breezy Bowl XX Tour will kick off in Amsterdam on June 8 in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of CB's career. It will make stops in Hamburg and Frankfurt, Germany, and head to the U.K. for shows in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Birmingham. Dublin and Paris are also on the schedule for the international run, with the North American dates running from July 30 to Sept. 20.

Summer will be taking the stage solely for the North American leg, while Bryson will be on deck for the whole tour.

Tickets will be available via various presales, beginning with an artist presale April 1 at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale starts April 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

