Chance the Rapper shares how 'The Big Day' reception affected his confidence

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chance the Rapper's latest album, Star Line, arrived roughly six years after his project The Big Day, and he says that delay between projects was because he was lacking confidence. During a conversation with Cam Newton, he said he didn't take well to fans' negative reactions to the 2019 album.

“You want people to love your music. A little while after I dropped, I started to feel this intense criticism — really only on the internet. And it took me a long time to recognize that part, but I felt it so intently that — and it was such a first-time feeling — that I ... second-guessed myself for a second," Chance explained, noting he eventually decided to “pull back a little bit in terms of ... my creative output."

He credited his exploration of creativity "in a different lane" for helping him get out of the funk.

“I started working with cameras, I started learning film and learning cinematography," he said, "basically putting myself through a fake film school."

He noted this led to the concept and creation of his "The Heart and the Tongue" music video. Though he expected praise for the video itself, Chance said he was actually applauded for his lyrics.

“Once I made that song and that video and put it out to be like, ‘Look at how good this video was,’ everybody was like, ‘No, look at how good them raps is, n****. Keep rapping, n****,'" he said. "And I had to keep rapping and keep making videos.”

Star Line is now available on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!