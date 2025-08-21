Chance the Rapper releases music video for 'Just a Drop' featuring Jay Electronica

Chance the Rapper and Jay Electronica reunite for their "Just a Drop" music video.

The two explore religious themes in their lyrics and in the clip, which finds Chance camping out in the wilderness and seemingly preaching to a group of people, with whom he ultimately takes a trek.

"I don't need a flood, don't need a tub/ Don't need a cup, just a drop of the blood, oh," Chance sings. "I've seen the storm come (Storms come)/ I've seen the warnings/ I know He's coming, I can't wait till He does, oh."

"Just a Drop" marks another song for Chance and Jay Electronica, who doesn't appear in the music video. They previously teamed on Chance's "How Great" off his Coloring Book project, another song in which they discussed God and spiritual themes.

The "Just a Drop" video is now available on YouTube, continuing the rollout for Chance's recently released album, Star Line.

"Thank you to anyone who listened to my new album #starline," he previously wrote on X. "Imagine how scary it was to drop that."

"I just want to thank my team and fans and family who made every step I took possible," he continued. "thank you to the artists and musicians who were willing to collaborate and create with me. And I thank God’s unchanging hand."

Chance is set to promote the album with his And We Back tour, kicking off on Sept. 26.

