Chance the Rapper announces And We Back Tour

Live Nation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

"And we back, and we back, and we back, and we back" with another Chance the Rapper tour. He'll be going on a 15-city North American headlining run, starting Sept. 26 in Houston and wrapping Oct. 20 in LA. Other cities on the schedule include New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Chance's hometown of Chicago.

Presales for the And We Back Tour begin Tuesday, followed by Friday's sale of general tickets. More information can be found at chancestuff.com.

News of Chance's And We Back tour arrives after the official announcement of his Star Line album, due out on Aug. 15. It's led by single "Tree" featuring Lil Wayne and Smino, and its accompanying music videoStar Line is available for CD preorder now.

