Cast of 'Harlem' talk characters' arcs + the show's legacy

For three seasons, fans of Harlem have watched as Quinn, Camille, Angie and Tye navigated their careers and relationships. With the series now over, Meagan Good says she feels amazing about their arcs on the show.

"I feel like these characters are so real and they're so complex and they don't fit into any one box, and therefore, when people look at their journeys, they can see themselves in each one of these characters...," she tells ABC Audio. "I think that where they land is really special and really beautiful because in so many ways they've been headed...towards those places...I think people will be happy with the ending."

Jerrie Johnson agrees that her character Tye had a pretty relatable story.

"I am proud of where Tye has come, and I feel like throughout her storyline, she's got to speak on a lot of different subjects...," she says. "So many people can see themselves in all of the things that Tye has experienced."

When asked what legacy Harlem will leave behind, Grace Byers (Quinn) says she hopes people are inspired "to be your true self [and learn] that true sisterhood is present and real."

Shoniqua Shandai, who plays Angie, adds, "I hope that it impacts the industry to understand that these stories are needed and that it creates a wave of more nuanced human experiences of Black women...and minorities alike."

"An advancement to equality is when we're able to see Black people fail," she explains, noting minorities are often pressured to be the "best and most excellent version of that representation because you're not seeing yourself enough." She adds, "But when we're able to be human beings...when we can be true reflections of life, that's when we know we're truly on the road to real equality and equal representation. And so I hope for more of that."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.