Cardi B tops 'Billboard' 200 with 'Am I the Drama?'

Cardi B has done it again. Her new album, Am I the Drama?, is #1 on the Billboard 200, following in the footsteps of her debut, Invasion of Privacy. It earned 200,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 25, per Luminate, making history along the way. Am I the Drama? now logs the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman in 2025. It also debuts at #1 on Top Streaming Albums with 110,000 SEA units and atop the Top Album Sales chart with 88,000 album sales.

Cardi took to her Instagram to thank her fans for all of their support. "Thank you sooo much everybody that supported my album!! Two weeks ago the album was projected to do 115k off of 'Outside' and 'Imaginary Players'.. I didn't know what the outcome was gonna be. I didn't put out a album in 7 years and haven't put out as much music in the last year but we just surpassed all that expectation," she wrote, alongside a video of behind-the-scenes moments from the album-making process.

"Thank you to everyone who gave the album a listen, did a video to the songs and everything!! You don’t know the confidence and boost you gave me in my music to keep pushing," Cardi continued. "I can’t wait to see you guys on tour. Tonight we celebrate!!! I can’t pop no champagne… but maybe I can open up some cranberry juice or something!"

News of Cardi's second #1 album arrived a day after she headlined the Global Citizen Festival. She performed "Outside," "Errtime" and "I Like It" during her set, and had a chance to chat with Tyla and Ayra Starr backstage.

