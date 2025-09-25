Cardi B teams with Latto for remix to 'Am I the Drama?' song 'Errtime'

Cardi B recently released her new album, Am I the Drama?, but there's a lot more music where that came from. She dropped the remix to the album cut "Errtime," which features a few bars from Atlanta's own Latto.

“G lock in my hip, I walk around with a switch/ I know this h* ain’t talking s*** with broke n**** on her lips,” Latto raps on the club record. “Like, how you let a rapper hit that ain’t even got no hits?/ Man, my thick a** went to fashion week, them dresses couldn’t even zip.”

The song marks Cardi's second song with Latto, who she had shouted out on the original version of "Errtime." They previously teamed on the remix to Latto's song "Put It On Da Floor."

It also arrives on the heels of another new track from Am I the Drama?: the newly released bonus track, "Don't Do Too Much."

Cardi B is set to go on her first headlining tour, for which the general sale starts Thursday. Before then, she will perform at the Global Citizen Festival Saturday in place of The Weeknd.

