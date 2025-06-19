Cardi B talks upcoming single 'Outside': 'It's fun, it's for outside, it's for my girls.'

Cardi B is "Outside," according to her upcoming single. While announcing the song's arrival on Friday, she shared a snippet on her Instagram, in which she seemingly addresses her split from Offset as well as her situation with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

“I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n*****," Cardi is heard rapping on the song.

“Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM," she later spits.

Cardi then gave Spotify a sense of what the song sounds like live when she took the stage at Spotify Beach in Cannes, France.

Speaking to the platform about the song, she said, "It's fun, it's for outside, it's for my girls," before sharing a word advice with women. "Like, listen. Don't waste this summer, go outside, teach them a lesson," she said.

When asked how she wants women to feel as they listen to the song, she adds, "I want them to feel like, liquor all over my body. That's how I want it to feel. I want it to feel like fun, I want it to feel like your homegirls. I want it to feel like when I'm with my friends, and it's like...period."

