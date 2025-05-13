Cardi B and Stefon Diggs attend Knicks game together

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B attended the New York Knicks game on Monday night alongside New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two arrived at Madison Square Garden hand-in-hand and were captured holding hands during the matchup against the Boston Celtics.

There has been speculation about the couple dating, as they were also seen together at a Miami hotel, at Coachella, on Valentine's Day and at other recent outings.

Cardi is divorcing husband Offset, who she secretly married in 2017. Although the two have had heated social media exchanges, Offset made it clear that he's happy Cardi is happy. In response to a post claiming he's "punching air" because of her romance with Stefon, Offset replied, "I'm happy for her !!" Cardi and Offset share daughter Kulture, son Wave and a daughter whose name has yet to be announced.

