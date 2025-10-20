Cardi B speaks up about cuts to food assistance programs

Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025, in New York City (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Cardi B is speaking up about funding cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, that are part of President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

In a Spaces session Saturday, she spoke about how those cuts will impact low-income families ahead of the holiday season.

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you, Thanksgiving is next month. No turkey for some of y’all, very interesting,” Cardi said. “And I find this so funny, because these are the type of things that I was trying to warn y’all that’s gonna happen in the Trump administration, but y’all didn’t care. All y’all cared about is that I called him ‘Shrump.’"

She also spoke about price increases for “every god*** thing."

“You all consider me rich, right? I’m a millionaire,” she said. “The taxes of living has become high for every godd*** thing, everything has become high. Everything been rising up, from the prices of f***** Fashion Nova and Shein to Chanel and all of that s***, because the tariffs are so f****** expensive.”

The president's One Big Beautiful Bill Act cuts nearly $187 billion from SNAP funding over the next 10 years, according to Congress.gov. With the government currently shut down, people who rely on the SNAP program could be affected.

Ronald Ward, acting associate administrator of SNAP, said in a letter to health officials obtained by ABC News that the program, which millions of low-income Americans rely on, "has funding available for benefits and operations through the month of October."

He added, "If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation."

