Cardi B shares first full photos of youngest daughter, Blossom

Blossom may be the oldest of the Powerpuff Girls, but in Cardi B's family, she's the youngest in charge. After welcoming her daughter Blossom in September, Cardi has shared the first photos displaying the baby's face.

The images were posted among a series of photos of her children seemingly enjoying a pool day and alongside the caption, “It is you Miss Blossom Belles."

Blossom is seen in a hot pink swimsuit, light pink socks with a bow and a Louis Vuitton scarf over her head. Another image showed her smiling and posing with a small LV bag in hand.

Photos of Kulture found her in a brown swimsuit and a dark brown LV scarf with her hair styled in cornrows, and Wave was photographed with faded brown shorts and Timberland boots.

Cardi shares Kulture, Wave and Blossom with estranged husband Offset.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.