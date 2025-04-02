Cardi B says she's '100 percent confident' with long-awaited sophomore album

Phil McCarten/CBS
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B fans have long been awaiting her sophomore album, one she says she's pretty confident in.

She teased the project while on a recent X Spaces, noting, "The features on my album are really good."

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before," she continued, adding her new collaborations will likely surprise listeners.

"And it's such a vibe. I could tell you this – I'm 100 percent confident with this album," Cardi B said. "I just don't think what I got is out there. That’s all I’mma say."

Cardi released her debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, later winning best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She has since blessed fans with singles including "Enough," "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Toot It Up" with Pardison Fontaine, also jumping on songs with Latto, Kay Flock and Rob49.

Cardi has been open about the road to releasing the second album, attributing the delay to anxiety, being a mother, dating and lack of confidence.

In the meantime, she's announced her fashion and beauty brands are on the way. She's teaming with Revolve Brand for the new venture.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!