Cardi B says she's '100 percent confident' with long-awaited sophomore album

Cardi B fans have long been awaiting her sophomore album, one she says she's pretty confident in.

She teased the project while on a recent X Spaces, noting, "The features on my album are really good."

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before," she continued, adding her new collaborations will likely surprise listeners.

"And it's such a vibe. I could tell you this – I'm 100 percent confident with this album," Cardi B said. "I just don't think what I got is out there. That’s all I’mma say."

Cardi released her debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, later winning best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She has since blessed fans with singles including "Enough," "Like What (Freestyle)" and "Toot It Up" with Pardison Fontaine, also jumping on songs with Latto, Kay Flock and Rob49.

Cardi has been open about the road to releasing the second album, attributing the delay to anxiety, being a mother, dating and lack of confidence.

In the meantime, she's announced her fashion and beauty brands are on the way. She's teaming with Revolve Brand for the new venture.

