Cardi B says new album is a 'messy queen'

If there's one word Cardi B could use to describe her new album, it's "messy." Speaking to Billboard, she held back from releasing the album title, instead opting to tease the project in another way.

"I almost want to say the name because that's what it'll be about," Cardi said. "I feel like my album is messy. She's a messy queen."

She says the songs on the project are reflective of where she is in life and that some are different from what fans are used to hearing.

"I feel like it's unexpected and I feel like it's something that's not really out right now. It's gonna be things that people do expect [from] me and a lot of things people don't expect from me. I've been heartbroken and then I'm loving again," said Cardi, who added the album will also include music that people can fight to.

With no release date set, there is no telling when the follow-up to Cardi's Invasion of Privacy will arrive. Until then, fans can tune in to WWE's SummerSlam 2025 as she serves as the official host.

"What's up WWE Universe," she said on social media, wearing a shirt of the late Eddie Guerrego. "Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting. And nobody better try me."

SummerSlam takes place at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

