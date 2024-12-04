Cardi B says fans may not see her outside of her bookings for the remainder of 2024: 'I'm so over everybody'

Cardi B is not fond of the chatter regarding some of things she's recently shared, so she took to X Spaces Tuesday to address it.

In response to reactions to a scrapped song she shared on her Instagram broadcast channel, she said, "I really want some of y'all to stop being f****** dumb, stupid and slow, OK? Dumb, just f****** stupid and f****** slow and overly opinionated."

“Sometimes I listen to old songs or scrapped songs. Just because a song is scrapped, there might be two or three lines that it’s like, ‘Oh s***, it's fire’ and I could use it on a new song," she explained. "Or sometimes there's old songs that I don't like the whole song completely, but I might like the beat. ... Even if they’re scrapped I like to rehear s*** just in case I find a f****** line that I like and I could reuse it, because the song is completely f****** scrapped.”

She also shared a message to the people who claimed she was "surviving off SHEIN deals and brand deals" after a post on her Instagram that various SHEIN coats, saying, "I want to let y'all know that I can wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and I will have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million."

Cardi notes she rejected several touring offers because she's waiting for her album to be released, even sharing screenshots of one of the lucrative deals she rejected. "Mind you, this [is] my off year," she said.

At the end of the broadcast, Cardi said she won't pop out outside of the three bookings she has in 2024. "I don't want to deal with nobody," she said. "I already know how I'm coming next year, so I gotta focus on myself."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.