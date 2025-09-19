Cardi B releases 'Am I the Drama?' + music video for 'Safe' featuring Kehlani

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B asks Am I the Drama? on her long-awaited sophomore album, officially out now. The album is her first in seven years and finds her addressing topics that have come up over the past few years.

Cardi raps about her ex Offset, and the feelings she experienced throughout their marriage and subsequent breakup, in songs including "Man of Your Word," "Shower Tears" featuring Summer Walker and "What's Goin On?" featuring Lizzo, which samples 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up."

The album also features braggadocio on songs like "Imaginary Playerz" and "Better Than You," with the diss tracks "Magnet" shading JT and "Pretty & Petty" targeting rapper Bia, with whom she's been feuding for some time. The beef stemmed from Bia's claims that Cardi copied her style on the "Like What (Freestyle)" and included shots at Cardi's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

With a new love in her life, Am I the Drama? isn't without its love songs. Cardi tapped Tyla on a song about a "Nice Guy" and raps about feeling "Safe" in her latest song with Kehlani, out now with an accompanying music video.

There's a bit of R&B, hip-hop and Latin vibes on the project. Additional features include Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz and Janet Jackson, whose song "The Pleasure Principle" is sampled on "Principal."

Cardi talked to Apple Music's Ebro Darden ahead of the release of her album Thursday night and explained the title.

"I always feel like I'm always in some s***, and I been in some s*** since middle school," she said. "It's always been like that my whole life. ... Even now, it's like damn, do drama follow me, or I'm just the drama?"

She also performed a few of the songs live, including "Hello," "Outside" and "Bodega Baddie."

