Cardi B reflects on marriage to Offset, talks relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B's relationship with Offset may not have gone like she wanted, but she says it wasn't a waste of time. Speaking with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi says her marriage was one of the many experiences life has brought her way.

"Even in the long marriage that I was in, there’s a lot of things that I regret and there’s a lot of things that people are gonna be like, 'You see, you wasted your time,' but I don’t feel like it was a waste of time," she says. "I actually see what comes with being a wife, being a mom, so I experienced that. It’s like, I have to experience pain. I have to experience good times. I have to experience what it was like to have a family, to be a wife."

Cardi married Offset in 2017 and filed for divorce in 2024; their divorce is not yet finalized. Cardi tells Cooper she spent months separated from Offset before she decided to call it quits.

"There has been moments that is like, I wouldn't see a motherf***** for two, three months. We're not in the same house," she says. "But if you're not ready to leave, you're just not ready to leave."

She is now pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, who she says would contact her "at the right time."

"He almost hit me up at the times that I felt uneasy," Cardi says. "I'd be like, 'I don't know if I should deal with this person 'cause I know this person, he's a little hot, but I'm gonna talk,' and then we had really good conversations. ... Even when we wasn’t talking, I was like, 'I need to talk to this person. I'm talking to this person every day.'"

