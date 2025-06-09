Cardi B receives ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

Cardi B recently received an award from ASCAP for being the voice of the culture, something she says she's always been in some way or another.

“My voice has always been a reflection of what I live and what I’m living, which I feel is a true reflection of the people, the culture, my friends, my family, and the environment that I grew up in,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I like to put that in my music — my joys, my pains, my drama, everything.”

She then took the moment to call out people who have criticized her for collaborating with other songwriters.

“I hate the idea that if you don’t write every line on your own, it makes what you have to say not real. Music is a collaboration, it has always been. The biggest hits [and] the greatest records come from teamwork,” Cardi said. “They come from sharing experiences, energy, pain and joy. It’s not about ego, it’s about impact."

She continued, "I write, I co-write, I rewrite. I speak to what’s true to me. My pen, my mind and my feelings are in every verse and in every hook. I respect every writer who brings their magic to the table. This award is not just for me, it’s for the culture.”

Cardi has only released one album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. Though she's teased a new song, "Outside," she revealed her intention is to drop all the album's songs simultaneously.

“I don’t know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you. And it’s not because I’m doubting myself and this, this, and that," she said on her Instagram Story. "I don’t think I wanna put out a single to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.