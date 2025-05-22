Cardi B to receive ASCAP Culture Award

Cardi B may have fans waiting for her sophomore album, but her cultural influence has not gone unnoticed. She is set to receive the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Culture Award at a private event June 8 in LA.

"Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women," Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman and president, said in a statement. "Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact."

Cardi has won several ASCAP awards over the years, including back-to-back wins in the ASCAP rhythm & soul songwriter of the year category. She was the first woman in history to receive the award two years in a row.

