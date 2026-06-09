Cardi B performs for Knicks' NBA Finals Game 3 halftime show

Cardi B performs during halftime between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026, in New York City.Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Cardi B attended the New York Knicks game Monday night not only as a spectator but also as a performer.

She took to the court at Madison Square Garden during halftime, performing "Bodega Baddie" from Am I the Drama? and her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She was joined by dancers dressed in Knicks jersey dresses.

Following her performance, Cardi sat courtside with 4-year-old son Wave, though she was not impressed with her seats.

“They got me right next to the opps! But I’mma be nice, ’cause I know this is a lot for them," she joked on her Instagram Story.

While Cardi's performance didn't air during the game's TV broadcast, it was available via the premium NBA League Pass broadcast.

Avery Wilson, who has been performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during most of Knicks' 2026 postseason, once again sang the national anthem.

The night ended with the Knicks losing to the San Antonio Spurs, 111-115.

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