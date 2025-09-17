Cardi B is pregnant, expecting fourth child, first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child.

The father is her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the rapper announced Wednesday on CBS Mornings. She said the baby will arrive before the start of her Little Miss Drama tour, which begins in February.

Cardi said, "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

She credited Diggs with making her feel "safe and very confident and very strong," and making her feel "like you could take over the world."

Cardi, who has three children with her ex-husband Offset, said she was wary of falling in love again, but said Diggs told her, "Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you."

Cardi also told Gayle King that she hasn't told her parents yet about the pregnancy, joking that she's "scared of them."

Am I the Drama?, Cardi's new album, arrives on Friday, and she jokingly asked fans to buy her album so she can "buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff," adding, "go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.