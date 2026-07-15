Cardi B to headline 2026 Create & Cultivate Festival

Cardi B performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Fresh off her performances at the BET Awards and Essence Festival, Cardi B will be taking the stage again.

She's been tapped to headline the 2026 Create & Cultivate Festival, "the world's largest festival for women in business," according to an Instagram post. The event is set for Sept. 19-20 in LA.

"ANNOUNCING THIS YEAR’S HEADLINER MUSICAL PERFORMER: CARDI B!⁠" read the post on the event's page. "Known for redefining what it means to build a multi-dimensional career across music, fashion, beauty, and business, Cardi B embodies the bold entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of Create & Cultivate.⁠"

Tickets are available on Create & Cultivate's website.



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