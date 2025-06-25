Cardi B gives tour of the ‘real castle’ Stefon Diggs rented for their France getaway

Cardi B is living the life of a princess while on a medieval getaway with beau Stefon Diggs. She took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to give fans a tour of the "real castle" he rented out for their stay in France.

"Why this man got us staying in a castle?" Cardi said, giving fans of a view of her home for the next few days. She then gave a tour of the dining hall, swimming pool and bathroom, with an antique toilet and bathtub.

"This is where I'mma take that royal s***. And this where I'mma wash my royal hiney," Cardi said.

She later shared clips of Stefon doing football workouts, most likely for the upcoming NFL season.

Cardi's European trip arrives days after she announced the release date for her forthcoming album, Am I the Drama? Her sophomore release will feature her latest single, "Outside," as well as older songs "Up" and "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

"These motherf****** are just gonna have to be mad. My hit records need a home. Sometimes people go to Invasion of Privacy to look for 'WAP' and 'Up,'" she explained.

"My fans have been telling me to put 'WAP' and 'Up' on the album — and I'm gonna do this for my fans. My fans deserve for me to listen to them," Cardi continued. "F*** it's our turn. It's Bardi Gang's turn. Whatever they mad about, tell them to go cry about it. Wah, wah, wah, go f****** cry about it. I love my fans ... and whatever they want, they get."

SZA may also appear on Cardi's sophomore album; she commented under Cardi's announcement post, writing, "Lemme send this verse chile."

