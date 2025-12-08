Cardi B dispels rumors that ex Offset crashed Stefon Diggs' birthday

NFL player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B is shooting down rumors that her estranged husband Offset crashed her new boyfriend Stefon Diggs' birthday party.

The rapper had a celebration for the NFL player at a club in Miami over the weekend, and rumors swirled on the internet that Offset tried to attend but was turned away and a scuffle ensued. On an Instagram post by LiveBitez recounting the rumor, Cardi commented, "Not true at all."

Cardi posted photos of the celebration on her own Instagram page Sunday, including one of leaning over to kiss Stefon as he sits in a chair. His birthday was actually on Nov. 29, but the party took place on a weekend when his New England Patriots didn't have a game.

Cardi and Stefon welcomed their first child — Cardi’s fourth — in November. Cardi and Offset split last year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.