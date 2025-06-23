Cardi B asks 'Am I the Drama?' on just-announced sophomore album

Cardi B has one question for her fans, and she'll be asking it on her newly announced sophomore album. Am I the Drama? will arrive on Sept. 19, with limited-edition merch already available at CardiB.com. She shared the update Monday on social media alongside the artwork, which features her in a red bodysuit and tights, surrounded by crows.

The news of Cardi's sophomore album arrives hours after she shared a video teasing an announcement. "Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss," Cardi said in the clip, during which crows also made an appearance. "Seven years I gave them grace, but now I give them hell. I learned power's not giving, it's taking. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears. I'm not back, I'm beyond. I'm not your villain, I'm your karma. The time is here. The time is now."

The first preview of Am I the Drama? came Friday in the form of Cardi's new single, "Outside," which peaked at #1 on Apple Music over the weekend.

"We #1 on Apple Music! We #1 on Apple Music. I don't know what's going to happen to this country tomorrow, but I know we went #1 today," Cardi said on her Instagram Story. "I am so thankful. I am so grateful. I haven't been #1 on Apple Music in a minute. I am so thankful."

She also apologized to Atlantic Records for acting like a brat and doubting the success of the song.

“I’m gonna publicly apologize to Atlantic because I was being very bratty, very mean, very nasty, because I really didn’t want to drop this song," she said. "But they was like no b**** ... we compromised, dropped it and it’s going amazing."

Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018.

