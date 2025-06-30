Cardi B announces brand-new 'Am I the Drama?' box sets

Atlantic Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B is continuing the rollout for her long-awaited sophomore album, announcing the release of brand-new box sets.

Now available for preorder is a limited-edition journal box set of Am I the Drama? that includes an exclusive journal and a standard jewel case CD complete with Cardi B's signature.

"New box sets are available at https://store.cardib.com. Keep in mind these will be signed by me, with my magical left hand. Make sure yall get them while they're available because once I drop the next one, they're gone," Cardi wrote on social media, alongside a video that captures her transition after her home and car are swarmed by a large group of crows.

The announcement echoes her previous warning about the limited number of box sets. "The ones that are available right now, when I drop the next one, it's not gonna be available anymore," she explained.

Cardi B's Am I the Drama arrives Sept. 19. Her lead single, "Outside," has just debuted at #10 on the Hot 100.

