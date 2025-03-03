Cape Coral 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Cape Coral, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Monday, while the low is 51 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 4 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (44% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 76 °F, low of 62 °F (64% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 79 °F, low of 66 °F (67% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 69 °F, low of 56 °F (40% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (25% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 78 °F, low of 63 °F (64% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 77 °F, low of 61 °F (87% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM