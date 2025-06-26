Cam'ron wants everyone to take something away from upcoming debut memoir

He's shared anecdotes in his music, interviews and podcast, but now, Cam'ron will be telling his story in book form.

He announced on Instagram Wednesday that he will release a memoir, courtesy of the $750,000 book deal with publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster. In it, he'll bring fans along on a journey of his early days in Harlem to his mainstream rise as a rapper, fashion innovator and multimedia mogul, including some of the highs and lows.

"I'm happy to have this deal done," Cam'ron said in a statement, per Billboard. "Hopefully the book will be released February of 2026 and that everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it."

The news of Cam'ron's book deal arrives just days after he announced he also signed a multimillion dollar deal with Revolt for his sports talk show Talk with Flee.

“N***** is right this ain’t a run I’m on. It’s a f****** marathon,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying the post. “My mom up in heaven working. Miss and love you.”

