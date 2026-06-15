Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott to host event honoring music exec Sylvia Rhone

Busta Rhymes attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott are known for their futuristic music videos and musical genius, but they share something else in common: both are protégés of Sylvia Rhone. The two will help honor the music industry executive as hosts of the Black Music Action Coalition dinner.

Over the course of her career, Sylvia, the first Black woman to head a major record label, has held leadership roles at Epic Records, Universal Motown, Elektra Entertainment Group, Atlantic Records and EastWest Records. She has a played a role in the promotion and development of artists including Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, En Vogue, Erykah Badu, Brandy and Anita Baker.

Sylvia is set to be honored at the Black Music Action Coalition's Celebration of an Icon event, taking place June 25 in LA.

“We are at a crucial time in history and we’re calling on the music community to come together and strategize to get our democracy back on track and use their voices and art to demand accountability and respect within our democracy. We also hope these events will remind us of our power and honor those who dedicated themselves to black music, like Sylvia Rhone, to ensure our music was heard," said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, co-founder, president and CEO of the Black Music Action Coalition.

Sylvia is also expected to receive the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards on June 28.

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