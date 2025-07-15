Busta Rhymes, Gelo, Clipse and more tapped for 2025 ESPY Awards

Disney/Stewart Cook
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The performers for Wednesday's 2025 ESPY Awards have been announced. Set to take the stage are artists Tobe NwigweClipse and Busta Rhymes, who is named among presenters including Angela Bassett, Leslie Jones, Russell Wilson, Russell Westbrook and Druski.

LiAngelo Ball will also be in attendance, but not for anything basketball related. He'll be performing under his stage name, Gelo.

The 2025 ESPY Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

