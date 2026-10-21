Budget-friendly, sustainable ways to build your dream Halloween costume

Intuit TurboTax reports on budget-friendly, sustainable Halloween costumes, suggesting to repurpose existing clothes, swap with friends, thrift strategically, DIY props, and invest in one key piece for authenticity.

Halloween also kicks off the holiday season, and plenty of people head into it with their budgets in mind. Nearly half of Americans (47%) said they felt stressed about affording the holidays in a 2025 survey from Credit Karma, and 63% of holiday shoppers said they were being cautious about overconsumption.

If you’d rather not spend much on a costume you’ll probably wear once, there are lots of ways to build a look that fits your budget and your values. Intuit TurboTax has the details.

5 ways to source and save

“A costume stands out when it’s clear someone is passionate about dressing up. Authenticity is a big part of that,” says Devin (@devinsellsclothes), a thrifter and online reseller from Los Angeles.

1. Start with what you already own

If you rewear the same things again and again, it’s easy to forget what you already have. So before buying anything this Halloween, shop your own closet first. Check the back of your closet and the bottom of your drawers. Forgotten pieces can anchor a whole look.

Best for: Characters who wear everyday clothes, like jeans, flannels, or black boots

2. Swap before you shop

A good clothing swap with friends is always a good idea. A couple of weeks before Halloween, invite your group chat to meet at someone’s house with bags of clothing and accessories they no longer want or need. Then, dig in. Along with a free costume piece, you may find something you’ll wear again and again.

Best for: Group costumes, or finding one missing piece for free

3. Buy vintage or secondhand, strategically

With a little pre-Halloween planning, you can find all kinds of gems on the secondhand circuit. Whether it’s Goodwill, Depop, or Facebook Marketplace, secondhand options are endless and a sustainable way to shop. “If your character is from the ’80s/’90s, wearing clothing from that period really elevates your costume,” Devin says.

Best for: Characters from a specific decade

If secondhand shopping feels overwhelming, search for what you need by piece (like a leather jacket or low-rise jeans) rather than by character, and give yourself extra time: start earlier in the month, not the day before Halloween.

“Pop into thrift stores when you have free time, or make a full day out of it with your friends,” Devin suggests. “Most thrift stores do monthly half-off days or have colors of the week that are half off. Take advantage of these deals and take some risks on unique garments. Building a costume should be fun, and thrifting really only adds to that experience.”

4. Make the rest

What’s hanging around the house? For pieces you can’t find secondhand, get crafty with household items. If you’re not sure where to begin, TikTok and Instagram Reels are full of creators sharing beginner-friendly DIY tips.

Best for: Props and accessories you can’t find secondhand

Devin adds: “Thrifting Halloween costumes means you can cut up these clothes, spray fake blood all over them, and really do whatever you need to sell your costume without worrying about messing up your favorite flannel.”

5. Where to actually spend: One foundational piece

Say you want to dress up as Buffy the Vampire. You may already have most of the elements in your closet: black jeans, a tank top, and boots. The one thing you’re likely missing is a prop vampire stake, which you can order online. Sometimes one solid piece is all you need: one good wig, one prop, or even a shade of lipstick. One intentional purchase can be the foundation that the rest of the look builds on.

Best for: Costumes where one detail makes the character recognizable

The takeaway: Authentic beats expensive

Shop your closet first. Forgotten pieces can anchor a whole look.

Forgotten pieces can anchor a whole look. Swap with friends a couple of weeks before Halloween.

a couple of weeks before Halloween. Search secondhand by piece, not by character, and start early.

not by character, and start early. Make what you can’t find with household items.

with household items. Spend on one piece that makes the character recognizable.

Ultimately, the Halloween costume people will remember is one built with intention and an eye for authenticity. For instance, Devin remembers one year when, as a child, he wanted to dress up as Edward Scissorhands. “My mom took me to multiple thrift stores to find me a leather jacket that would work,” he says. “We could’ve easily bought an overpriced boxed costume, but I think there was this appreciation for the film and the desire to impress.”

Halloween is the first stop in a three-month stretch of holiday spending. Setting one budget now for costumes, gifts, and gatherings makes November and December easier to plan, and October is a good time to talk money with friends and family before plans take shape.

This story was produced by Intuit TurboTax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.